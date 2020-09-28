‘Separate and unequal system’ an example of racism
My first paid job was as a carrier for the New Albany Tribune and I still have relatives who live in the area, though currently, I live in the Mecca of S Indiana, Bloomington. But this is such a dangerous time for our country that I feel compelled to speak out about a subject that hurts us all, racism.
Senators McConnell, Young, and Braun are giving a classic example of institutionalized racism. By their actions, they are demonstrating that there are two different systems of justice in the U.S. If you are a Black president, you cannot propose a Supreme Court justice if it is an election year, if you are a White president, you can. It is this type of separate and unequal system of civil rights that mars the whole history of our democracy brought about by racists and their adherents like our two Senators and the party they represent.
McConnell and Young’s argument denying Obama a justice pick was always specious. If the citizens supposedly decided by voting for president who the justices should be, Hillary should be deciding as she overwhelmingly won the election. We need to turn our government into a real democracy with equal justice for all.
Michael Drescher, Bloomington
