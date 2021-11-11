Clarksville gets credit for veterans displays
Major kudos to the Town of Clarksville for displaying the American Flag on all its major streets in honor of Veterans Day.
A huge thanks to the Town Council for sponsoring the Veterans Day program this past Sunday at the Veterans Place Memorial. The entire program was very moving in honoring all veterans. All of the speakers were quite eloquent in each of their presentations.
The Clarksville Police Honor Guard showed a high degree of professionalism during the presentation of the colors at the start of the program, during the program, and removing of the colors at the conclusion. I could not believe they stood “at attention” during the entire program. Outstanding credit should be given to the police department and the Town of Clarksville.
Also, I want to thank the News and Tribune for providing front page coverage of the program. Once again, thanks to all who were responsible for organizing the program.
Jim McCoskey, LCDR, USN, (ret), Clarksville (Vietnam Veteran)
