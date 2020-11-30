Biden IRA tax plan bad idea
I heard Joe Biden claim he plans to tax 401K retirement accounts to equalize wealth. I recall that IRAs were established because statistics revealed that a percentage of workers had limited, if any, money saved for retirement. Thus, they established these accounts as tax free until withdrawal at age 71, at which time they are taxed. Because of issues that erode retirement income such as inflation, price increases, retirees in all probability need these accounts to be devoid of taxation during the years they are making contributions to their retirement accounts. I cannot recall Joe Biden espousing this before the election, although he mentioned taxation as a general issue.
Sylvia Savage, Greenville
