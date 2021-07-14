Doctor urges people to get COVID shot
I want to update you on COVID-19 and the spread of the more aggressive Delta variant, now up to over 50% of new cases in the U.S., particularly among low vaccination states and younger people. Indiana is just lagging, with only 50% of eligible citizens fully vaccinated. This and other variants will require both shots for safe immunity. Please, please do the right thing and get fully immunized. Please also get reluctant family, friends, and co-workers off the fence and into the fight!
In response to those who ask, “Why get the vaccine?” My response is this: The vaccines ARE approved by the FDA for emergency use, and soon will be for routine use. That is far different from “experimental.”
Most of the deaths following the vaccine are not attributable to the vaccine although some may be. That is the nature of vaccines. The recent sudden unexplained death of a 13-year-old Michigan boy sounds both a sad and cautionary note.
There IS risk involved, despite the millions of doses given to 12-plus year olds with minimal to no side-effects, and the obvious protection provided. The risks of death and disability (95-99% of all current COVID-19 hospitalizations are unvaccinated) with the virus are far higher (~100 fold) than the vaccine.
Most physicians (99%, AMA) are vaccinated, including me. That is why I advocate for immunization among family, friends, and our communities at large. As someone who has experienced personal loss from this virus and has eight vaccine-ineligible grandchildren at risk, I ask everyone to be smart, be safe, be well, and be kind to one another.
Homer Ferree, M.D., Sellersburg
