Readers says his letter was meant to educate
This is in response to Mr. Lewellyn’s, October 8, 2021, letter where he addressed my September 30, 2021, letter.
Mr. Lewellyn called my competition of pages covered by Mr. Strobel and Dr. Ehrman as a scoring mechanism to see if the Bible’s message of an eternal Hell is CLEAR or not, “ridiculous”. Review that Dr. Ehrman “won” 14 to 3.
The main purpose of my letters is to educate and, if I can entertain my reader to draw her or him into my letter, then I have accomplished two goals. True, there is not a guaranteed correlation between pages and subject validity but, in general, more page’s equal better preparation. But sadly, Mr. Lewellyn missed that this was not a serious exercise for academia and several hints were given: my reference to Ralph Scales, a retired Athletic Director from JHS, as a need to keep score; “let’s make this a competition” is certainly light-hearted; “Hmmm … close. Let’s proceed.”, again implying that this was done to teach and to entertain. I am sorry Mr. Lewellyn took this too seriously.
Concerning the “Page” contest, he stated: “The Bible is quite CLEAR (Existence of a painful Hell.) on this.” and addressed several verses as CLEAR proof. Matthew 24: 41 and 25: 46 do include the phrases, “eternal fire” and “eternal punishment”, and he continued by criticizing Dr. Ehrman’s position as a “weak argument” where Dr. Ehrman stated that Jesus meant death or annihilation and, thus, not eternal. He continued: “… words used are CLEAR stating ‘eternal punishment.’”. On page 165 of Dr. Ehrman’s, “Heaven and Hell”, Dr. Ehrman points out a contrast often missed with interpreters: Jesus contrast eternal punishment with eternal LIFE and what is the opposite of life: death! But then, what is the “eternal punishment”? It is the REASONABLE conclusion that death is eternal and that is the “sinner’s” punishment: complete annihilation. Mr. Lewellyn, not intentionally of course, accidently supported Dr. Ehrman when he emphasized the “SECOND DEATH, the lake of fire”, from Rev 20:14. A Biblical Scholar’s argument, such as Dr. Ehrman, does not automatically become “weak” just because Mr. Lewellyn stated it is. Again, the words “clear” and “the Bible” are antonyms.
Concerning his use of Rev 20: 10’s “tormented day and night forever and ever”, the Jehovah Witnesses (JW), point out that the book of Revelation is, “presented it in SIGNS”, as stated in Rev 1:1 and this “sign” specifies the “torment” of any future conscious activity. The “Second Death Annihilation Theory” of Hell also harmonizes MUCH better with the JW’s concept of a God of love and justice (See “What ‘Torment in the Lake of Fire’ Means, Watchtower ONLINE LIBRARY”.).
Mr. Lewellyn’s criticism of me concerning the problem of, “a loving God demanding eternal punishment for sin.”, implied he missed or refused to acknowledge the focus of my letter. He, then, reviewed the standard conservative atonement “Jesus saves” message with either an acceptance or, by default, eternal punishment: no third option. “I will do, now for you, a review.” No Mr. Lewellyn: for this to be true, the Atonement Salvation Decision must be based on a sensory perceived fact which is impossible: humans lack the learning capacity and skills to establish any supernatural event factually. Remember: faith? Don’t forget my, “I mean, duh!!”!
We agree: no third option. My research shows there are anywhere from 1,500 to 40,000 “options”: these are the different number of Christian “denominations” in the world. All of these from one book. On the correct Biblical interpretation, do you think there may be a problem?
Larry Farr
Jeffersonville
