Dems didn't have votes to confirm Garland
Michael Drescher’s letter to the editor is filled with so many incorrect statements, I had to respond.
Yes, President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to fill Anthony Scalia’s Supreme Court seat after Scalia’s death. To say that McConnell did not bring Garland’s nomination to the floor because the votes were not there to confirm Garland, not because of racism. Let me say that again. The Democrats DID NOT HAVE THE VOTES IN THE SENATE TO CONFIRM GARLAND. I am quite sure that had Democrats had the votes to confirm Garland, his nomination would have proceeded. It was Barack Obama himself who said, “Elections have consequences. You lost, get over it.”
The Founding Fathers included the Electoral College in the Constitution to make sure that the smaller colonies had an equal voice in elections and were not held hostage to the voters of the larger colonies. That system still works, otherwise America would be run by the politics of its two coasts. I cannot fathom having to endure the policies of NY, NJ, CA, OR and WA.
I’m taken back at the ignorance of our young people. Are we not teaching civics in our public schools anymore? We should be. And, the final should be the U.S. citizenship test given to immigrants who chose to become citizens. Maybe that should be my focus for 2021 and a focus of those running for the NAFCS School Board next term.
Elizabeth Madden, Georgetown
