Time for Plan See
I compliment Mr. Schellenberger on his “Plan Bee” dissertations, the information is authentic, timely, and very much needed; it is of textbook quality on apiculture.
I propose that a timely “Plan SEE” be instituted for Floyd County to keep the public abreast of critical issues during the formative stages. This “Plan SEE” is also very much needed and overdue and should result in a much wider dissemination of accurate information on activities of our county government, past, present, and proposed future. This information should be immediately available to the public without delay or runaround, even if it entails additional employment. Agendas are presently published too near its meeting date and often updated on the day of the meeting.
I emailed a request to the Floyd County Director of Operations and Planning, Don Lopp, on Aug. 3, 2023 for the cost of Novaparke up to present. Mr. Lopp delegated this request to the Board of County Commissioners. My request was assigned a Freedom of Information tracking number. This was verified by Certified Mail and I have heard nothing since. I needed this information for my written testimony in opposition to the County Cumulative Capital Development Fund tax which I submitted by email and receipt was acknowledged on Aug. 28. The public hearing was held Aug. 30, 2023.
The proposed “Plan SEE” is spelled SEE in the fervent hope that the public can see more clearly what our local government is doing or planning in time to exert some influence before an issue is brought before the public for final action.
George Mouser, Floyds Knobs
