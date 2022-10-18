Some candidates don't understand childhood education
Some NAFCS School board candidates’ opinions on diversity/inclusion and curriculum showcase a concerning infiltration of extreme right-wing propaganda in our community. These candidates are using concerning canned language from far-right extremists in referencing elements of education such as "SEL" and "CRT". As someone who was recently educated in the NAFC school system, it is patently obvious that these candidates don’t even begin to understand the complexities, or even the current state, of childhood education. These candidates are attempting to use a non-partisan position on the school board as a political weapon in order to promulgate their far-right extremist ideology.
As an example, there is a candidate who proclaims to work with special needs children, but in their response to questions about diversity and inclusion they seem to be against a critical role of education in helping those which they proclaim to be an ally of. This candidate bases their opinion on the proclamation that “diversity and inclusion are part of SEL, which I am against." This candidate clearly does not understand what SEL is, and what it isn’t. Moreover, a candidate postured against inclusion, while simultaneously proclaiming to be an ally to a marginalized group, is the epitome of hypocrisy.
Several of these candidates have stated that we need to get back to more “traditional” ways of learning, which in reality is the exact opposite direction that our education and curriculum must trend towards. These candidates fail to realize that in the land of opportunity, freedom, and progression that we should be pushing forward and beyond, not returning to generations past. The Supreme Court of the United States has been stating as such since their 1967 opinion in Keyishian v. Board of Regents where they stated: courts will not “tolerate . . . a pall of orthodoxy over the classroom.” It is patently obvious, to anyone willing to read between the lines, that these candidates are opposed to social progress and wish for us to remain a society wherein the white heterosexual male remains dominant. Furthermore, these candidates fail to realize that the role of the school board is not to determine and influence the curriculum which our teachers use.
In a State that elected Mike Pence, who supports conversion camps for LGBTQ+ individuals, we cannot guarantee or even hope that these children receive any semblance of proper social education at home. The purpose of primary schools should be to build a foundation upon which our children can garner further success in their future aspirations, and it should be obvious that failing to properly socially educate them will greatly hinder their progress, especially in more diverse areas.
We are approaching a critical stage in the development and furtherance of our country, and my concern is that our community is being infiltrated by a set of ideals aimed at hindering our progress and growth as a nation. As forever enshrined in our constitution, “…that all men are created equal, that they are endowed…with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness”, a foundation of our great nation that has so obviously been forgotten and thrown to the side by those promulgating these far-right ideologies.
I hope that voters and other members of our community wake up and reject this infiltration before it is too late, and we are left behind living in generations past while other communities in the state and country pass us by. There is no reason why we in Southern Indiana can’t be a beacon of hope and progress in this great country.
Victor Tackett
Georgetown
