Let the young go back to work
I really feel very bad about so many young families out of work and the horrible crisis that they wake up to each day.
They only produce about 10 percent of the deaths from the virus. The other 80 to 90 percent are those over 50 years old. The younger people are getting hit with an unprecedented economic failure but are mostly unaffected by the virus. Some of them don’t have enough to eat each day.
The government needs to let the young families work. It’s a horrible situation for them when many of them work two jobs just to pay for their monthly bills.
Pray for them and donate generously to the food banks and homeless shelters.
Many are falling through the cracks in the government bailouts. Many young families are being economically slaughtered.
Let the young people go back to work and tell those over 50 to keep a distance from the younger crowd until a vaccine is found.
This newspaper could also help by providing a list of food banks and homeless shelters that we can send out a donation. This list would be a permanent list published each day in the newspaper.
Also, it would be extremely helpful if text would be printed with each charitable organization that describes the rules they go by to provide aid. For example, I saw on TV one organization has a limit of $25 in food for anyone looking for food. This text should be entered with the name of the charitable organization.
Greg Jones, Jeffersonville
