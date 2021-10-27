Point out vax benefits, leave out politics
I am writing in response to the letter “COVID-19 is no hoax” in the Tuesday opinion section.
I agree with the author that it is indeed not a joke. I agree that I would recommend the vaccine to anyone who does not have the luxury of living like a recluse in his or her own home with no need to ever step foot outside or interact with the public. As those folks are rare indeed, I advocate that citizens should take the vaccine.
I was a soldier for 22 years and then a government contractor for 16 and have deployed and been stationed on five continents. I have had more jabs than many of the red tomato pin cushions one would find on Grandma’s Singer Sewing machine. I signed up and had both shots as soon as my age would allow.
Having said that, I would like to point out a few things.
One: The initial roll out of the polio vaccine in April of 1955 was botched, as 200,000 kids in five states received doses that were defective. The end result was 40,000 cases of polio, and 10 deaths. The U.S. Population at the time was 161 million. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1383764/
Two: The COVID vaccine uses mRNA, and is the first such vaccine to do so. While the technology has been studied and discussed since the late 80’s, it is the first mass produced vaccine to use this delivery method. https://www.salon.com/2020/12/05/mrna-history-vaccines-coronavirus-moderna-immunology-lipid-nanoparticles/
I would point out that given the research timeline for the vaccine, and the potential lack of long-term understanding surrounding mRNA, coupled with the misinformation and politicization inherent with social media, you are going to have reluctant people who do not trust it. How should we reach them?
That’s reason three. Calling them out publicly, shaming them, berating them, and even bringing a former Presidents name into the fray is further politicization of the issue. Point out the benefits. Point out the gains. Point out the billions worldwide with little side effects and no ill results. Point out the decline in new cases.
As time marches on, and more people are vaccinated globally, we can use those gains to point out that after a year, two years, etc that there are no side effects being noted. Unlike the first iteration of polio. Those may be better methods than shaming them into believing they are bad humans. Doing that only further alienates them.
Clay Gabhart
Charlestown
