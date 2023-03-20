Reader responds to recent column
This is in Response to Tom May’s February 18, 2023, column, “Patience of observing Lent remains discretion of each believer”.
As is the norm with his columns, if you want an informative, educational, well documented discussion of this topic, this column does not disappoint the reader: for the person truly interested in the season of Lent, this column will not disappoint you.
However, that is not what concerns me. Toward the end, Mr. May includes the following paragraph which, seems to me, based on his objective, is awkward in educating us on the Lenten Season:
“Mother Theresa once wrote, ‘Pain and suffering have come into your life, but remember pain, sorrow and, suffering are but the kiss of Jesus – sign that you have come so close to Him that He can kiss you.’”
This actually comes from her St. Theresa of Calcutta’s Commencement Address to the Class of 1982, and, for some reason that only he knows, he left off the last line of the paragraph which I think is significant. Following is the complete paragraph:
“I never forget one day I met a lady who was dying of cancer, and I could see the way she was struggling with that terrible pain. And I said to her, I said, ‘You know this is but the kiss of Jesus, a sign that you have come so close to Him on the cross that He can kiss you,’ And she joined her hands together and said: ‘MOTHER THERESA, PLEASE TELL JESUS TO STOP KISSING ME.’” (Capitalization mine)
Based on the little I know about Mother Theresa, this letter should NOT be taken as a lack of respect, love and admiration of the sacrifices, devotion and the selfless love she showed the people she served throughout her life, the same selfless love my late friend/spiritual teacher Bishop John Shelby Spong (Died September 12, 2021, in his sleep, at age 90.) taught me that Jesus taught and was crucified for. But, Mother Theresa, through her published private correspondence in 2003, revealed that she, like most of us, questioned the problem of theodicy for most of the last 50 years of her life: “Where is my faith – even deep down right in there is nothing, but emptiness and darkness – My God – how painful is this unknown pain – I have no Faith – I dare not utter the words and thoughts that crowd in my heart – and make me suffer untold agony.”
Hypocrite? Fake? Imposter? NO! A human being, like all of us, who truly suffered and, rightfully, questioned suffering BUT, dedicated her very life to assist those who suffer! I like the ending paragraph of my resource (www.biography.com/religious-figures/mother-theresa): “While such revelations are shocking considering her public image, they have also made Mother Theresa a more relatable and human figure to all those who experience doubt in their beliefs.”
Lee Strobel, traditional Christian author, who gave an easily refutable answer to problem of theodicy, in his 2000 book, “The Case For Faith”, finally, gave the correct traditional answer to the question of theodicy, with his last visit to Louisville: “I DON’T KNOW!”.
Larry Farr
Jeffersonville
