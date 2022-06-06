America is not OK
Here we are again. Another horrific mass shooting. This time a Texas elementary school full of defenseless children followed by mass murder in a Tulsa hospital. All this on the heels of a sickening racially motivated shooting in Buffalo.
Before victims are even buried come the calls for gun control legislation from left-wing politicians and the media. Their calls are inevitably countered by right-wing politicians and gun rights groups moaning that their Second Amendment rights are in jeopardy. It's all so predictable.
It’s not that I am opposed to common sense gun control measures such as universal background checks or red flag laws. I’m not even opposed to banning the sale of all assault weapons in this country. And I certainly hold no great love for the NRA. It’s just that this whole discussion is a pathetic waste of time by posturing politicians looking to fund-raise on our outrage and grief and further divide us.
This perpetual debate over gun control, or scapegoating the NRA, or Republicans, or masculinity, or convincing ourselves that only the mentally ill commit such acts, is a desperate attempt to make ourselves believe that we can assert some kind of control over these horrific events. We cannot!
The truth is that these shootings, whether in schools, malls, churches, or the uncontrolled gun violence among minority youth in our inter-cities, are all symptoms of the same social problem. There is a deep, festering moral sickness that has crept into our society. It is a crisis of own making, and we are not going to be able to fix this, at least not in the short term.
This crisis has everything to do with how we are raising our children in this country, especially our boys. A few lonely voices have bravely written about it only to be met with scorn from the left. But the majority of us have planted our head firmly in the sand, refusing to see the writing on the wall.
Author and columnist Suzanne Venker has written two articles, “The desperate cry of America's boys,” and “Missing fathers and America's broken boys - the vast majority of mass shooters come from broken homes,” that are eye-opening and well worth the read.
Venker points out that, “After all, it is boys and men who are typically to blame for violent acts of aggression”…and… “there is a direct correlation between boys who grow up with absent fathers and boys who drop out of school, who drink, who do drugs, who become delinquent and who wind up in prison”… “and who kill their classmates.”
Columnist Emilie Kao, in an article for The Daily Signal, reviewed the work of Peter Langman, PhD. who has done in-depth studies of the biographies of mass shooters. He found that 75% of those he studied are from fatherless, broken or never formed families, with many coming from, “incredibly broken homes of not just divorce and separation, but also infidelity, substance abuse, criminal behavior, domestic violence, and child abuse.”
Dr. Warren Farrell, in his book, “The Boy Crisis,” has written extensively on just how important fathers are to their sons in learning to channel their masculinity. “Without dads as role models”... “boys’ experience a sense of purposelessness, a lack of boundary enforcement, rudderlessness, and often withdraws into video games and video porn. At worst, when boys’ testosterone is not well-channeled by an involved dad, boys become among the world’s most destructive forces. When boys’ testosterone is well channeled by an involved dad, boys become among the world’s most constructive forces.”
The harm inflicted by fatherless is not restricted only to boys. While boys are more likely to perpetrate violence, girls raised without fathers are more likely to suffer from depression, drug abuse, self-harm, become promiscuous at an early age, stay in abusive relationships as adults, and commit suicide.
As women as mothers, we have a major role to play in this cycle of fatherless homes and dysfunction. Venker admits that, “To point out that boys [and girls] need their fathers is to shine a spotlight on divorce and single mothers, and that is, admittedly, uncomfortable. But there’s no way to address fatherlessness comfortably.”
Let's be intellectually honest. There is a problem with the way we have our children today. Nearly 40% of all births are out of wedlock. Many mothers never form a family with the father of their child in the first place, many times by choice, feeling that it's easier not to include the father in the child's life.
And when divorce happens, the courts always favor the mother. As Venker points out, fairly or unfairly, women initiate 70% of the divorces in this country. Feeling that they are the aggrieved party, many mothers do little to encourage a meaningful relationship between their children and former spouse. For some women, fathers are prized only for their financial contribution rather than as a partner for rearing their children.
It seems that a stable and loving marriage is no longer seen as a necessary condition for the birthing and rearing of children. Many couples enter the marriage union looking to fulfill their own emotional needs rather than as a way to provide a safe and loving home in which to raise their children.
The problems in our society are many. The past year saw nearly 700 mass shooting, nearly 25,000 murders, more than 107,000 drug overdose deaths, 46,000 suicides, violent crime increasing at an alarming rate, more intense political division than ever, and a good portion of Americans are just down right angry.
Can't you feel it. We, as a society, are in trouble! We are in deep, deep trouble! Folks, we are not OK. America is not OK!
Beth Barker
Jeffersonville
