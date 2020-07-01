Experts ‘wrong about everything’
Today an article said, “COVID-19 surge likely to continue for weeks, experts say.”...Well, who and where are the experts located? They surely aren’t in America. Our government has been relying on two people for figuring this out: “Fawcett” and “Scarf woman.” And so far, for years, they both have been wrong about everything. Maybe we should contact Russia or Britain for answers. They have had big time problems too but they might have a few answers by now. We don’t have any answers and we are relying on people who say we will get a vaccine for this by 2021. But in reality, we have only two vaccines in the world to date — Polio and smallpox. That’s it. There are no others. And the people who claim they will find a vaccine for this can’t even create a vaccine for the common flu or the common cold. And the same people say the worthless masks and social distancing work when they don’t. Wake up before the uneducated folks ruin our entire economy and country for political purposes.
John Lellemand, Dade City, FL (formerly of New Albany)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.