We are winning the battle with this pandemic, thanks in part to all of you who are staying at home, practicing social distancing and remembering proper handwashing. As you are aware, Floyd County is considered one of the COVID-19 hotspots for south-central Indiana and our team of doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and other healthcare professionals truly do an extraordinary job in caring for all our patients at Baptist Health Floyd.
Because of the long hours and thorough planning shown by the team in our Incident Command Center, we have been prepared and ready to care for any individuals who sought our help during their time in need. We understand and value that caring for individuals is a team sport, it is also important to recognize other healthcare heroes who clean our hallways, cook meals for our staff and keep our facilities running.
The outpouring from our community has been phenomenal but that is what citizens of Indiana and Kentucky do, during a period of crisis. On behalf of every Baptist Health staff member, we want to say a heartfelt thank you for all of your supplies, food, sidewalk signs and prayers!
I not only value and appreciate our own healthcare team at Baptist Health Floyd but also want to recognize all of our health entities throughout southern Indiana and Kentucky for the important partnerships that helped to keep our patients safe. We are all doing our very best to protect the lives of our families, friends and neighbors and we pledge to keep providing that care and compassion even when days are long and personal demands challenge us in our battle against this contagious virus.
Please continue to pray and give thanks to our dedicated healthcare warriors across the country. We will get through this difficult period and because of our relationships with one another and our community, we all will be more united because of it.
Matt Bailey, Interim President Baptist Health Floyd
