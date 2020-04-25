Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Some clouds early with showers likely this afternoon, and a thunderstorm is possible. High 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.