Not all crashes are 'accidents'
If you’re hitting the road to visit loved ones this holiday season, you’re not alone. AAA estimates millions of Americans will pack their bags and the vast majority of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the worst time of year for crashes is between Christmas and New Year. Nationally, over the last five years, in less than a week, an average of 300 people died in drunk driving crashes.
It’s important to note that we don’t call motor vehicle collisions “accidents” because these crashes are preventable. A majority of the time, drivers who cause the crashes are either driving distracted — using a cell phone, playing with the radio or getting distracted by other passengers — or are driving impaired.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reminds drivers to buckle up in every seat, on every trip, no matter how short it may be. Make sure kids are buckled up, too, in a seat that is appropriate for their age, height and weight. It’s also a good idea to brush up on driver safety resources, especially for those drivers who may be new and inexperienced, like teenagers.
The law makes it illegal to drive anywhere in the United States with a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) at or above .08%.
The CDC estimates a person’s BAC level based on the number of beers they’ve consumed. For example, after about two beers, they predict your BAC is around .02%. It’s possible you could experience a loss of judgment and have trouble doing two tasks at one time. After about four beers, your BAC level could hit .08%, which is at the legal limit.
The CDC says at this level, drivers have trouble controlling speed and difficulty processing information and reasoning. Remember, these are only estimates and should not be used to determine whether you can drive. If you have consumed any alcohol, it’s best to find someone else who can drive.
Bottom line — if you’ve been drinking, get a ride.
— AMANDA RIST
Outreach/Injury Prevention Coordinator
UK HealthCare Trauma Program Office.
———
Customer finds service lacking
Last Saturday, Mr. Lindon Dodd wrote an editorial regarding customer service or lack thereof in this country today. He hit the nail smack dab in the center. In most retail stores today, their definition of customer service is putting someone behind a cash register to take your money. If you ask them a question regarding the location of some merchandise, their response is usually “I don’t know.”
A few days ago I visited the J.C. Penny store in Clarksville. I needed some help in locating an item but did not know where to look. I walked all over the store and never could find an associate to help me. I got very disgusted and left the store. On my way out I passed the checkout counter and there were associates behind the cash registers gladly taking shoppers money.
As I climbed into my truck, I noticed it was lunchtime so I decided to go to the McDonald’s at the corner of Eastern Blvd and Lewis and Clark Pkwy in Clarksville. As I walked in the door, what to my bloodshot eyes should appear but three kiosks and about half a dozen senior citizens in total mental disarray. As I approached the kiosk I understood what the problem was. I then became a member of the senior citizen group. To the store’s credit, there was a woman guiding me through the process of ordering. I was finally able to get my two hamburgers, fries and drink. I received my receipt, paid cash and much to the surprise of the millennials around me, they could not believe I was not using a credit card. I proceeded to door #2 to pay. I stood there for several minutes, along with other senior citizens wanting to pay, when “Ms. Attitude” appeared and took my money and when she gave me my change, she had an evil look on her face and didn’t even say thank you. Needless to say, I will not be returning to that store. Wendy’s is starting to look very good.
I would be remorseful if I didn’t mention two stores where customer service is alive and well. One is Dillard’s in the Green Tree Mall. The other is Lowe’s on Veteran’s Parkway, both in Clarksville. In addition, I want to thank Lowe’s for providing four designated parking places for veterans in the front of the parking lot. Maybe after reading this letter, other stores will follow suit.
— JIM MCCOSKEY
Clarksville
