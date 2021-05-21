Constitution, law support National Day of Prayer
This is in response to Larry Farr's May 18 response to Tom May, dealing with the National Day of Prayer. Mr. Farr called this proclamation "unconstitutional." Don't think so!
The Constitution states in Amendment I, "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof..."
Furthermore, Public Law 105-225, Part A, Chapter 1, Section 119 states, "The President shall issue each year a proclamation designating the first Thursday in May a National Day of Prayer on which the people of the United States may turn to God in prayer and meditation at churches, in groups, and as individuals." I don't see anything here that establishes a religion, or forces the people to say a prayer, or even mentions which God they should pray to, IF THEY CHOOSE TO DO SO.
"Separation of church and state" is a term that has been SO misused over the years. And for a person who has no religion, Mr. Farr sure spends a lot of time trying to discredit that of others. Methinks he doth protest too much.
And FURTHERMORE, your website says letters to the editor should be limited to 400 words or less. Mr. Farr's tome this time was in the neighborhood of 530 words. Yes, I counted them, only because I fail to understand why you give him more column-inches than you do to even the President. Maybe that's because the President is non-verbal, but that is an altogether different issue.
Diana Hall, Borden
EDITOR'S NOTE: Thank you for bringing to our attention the discrepancy between the outdated form on the website and the word limit that appears daily on this page. The website has been updated.
