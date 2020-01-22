Drone regulation concerns flyer
I am a local citizen that in the last couple years has become passionate about flying and racing FPV (first person view) drones, like on ESPN. I am faced with a heavy weighted fear that in the near future, specifically March 2, 2020, the FAA and the federal government are passing a regulation that will shut down my hobby completely and it is designed for corporate greed. Now they, being the powers that be, have said it was in the spirit of safety for the U.S. citizens, but there have been no deaths and very few minor injuries or accidents in decades of flying model aircrafts. There is also no public risk assessment to support this sudden concern for safety.
No, the truth of the matter is that there is an imaginary line from 400 feet in the air to the ground. Airplanes have to stay above this line and anything else flying has to stay below it. (drones, model aircraft, etc.) While I think it is preposterous to think that drones can be used in package delivery, because of obvious limitations, big companies like Amazon and Google believe that they are the future and so there are things in play that I probably know nothing about in an effort to obtain this airspace. In the spirit of safety.
They have labeled these regulations and disguised them as remote identification, and what they are calling FRIA sites. No homemade drones like the ones I build will be allowed to fly at all. Only drones that can broadcast a remote ID that will have to be paid for by a subscription service will be allowed to fly, and only drones that have been manufactured by a government-approved manufacturer. The FRIA sites have yet to be defined, but they are a location designated by the FAA for model aircraft. They’ve said there will only be a window to apply, as one of these sites that closes in a year and will never be opened again. If a site should close, then there won’t be an opportunity to open a new one.
Please, I need help in getting the word out about this because there are many people like me that are outraged, scared, and don’t know exactly what it is that we can do to stop these regulations.
— JOSEPH GOOSTREE
Jeffersonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.