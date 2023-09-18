Trump shouldn't be disqualified from race
The idea that Donald Trump could be disqualified from running for President of the United States under the 14th Amendment has generated much curiosity among Democrats. However, top Constitutional Scholars Alan Dershowitz and Brion McClanahan have recently quashed this notion.
Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz, in his article published on August 13th, 2023, titled "No, The 14th Amendment Can't Disqualify Trump," points out a fundamental issue with the 14th Amendment: it does not provide a mechanism for determining the disqualification of a candidate.
The 14th Amendment fails to designate a decision maker, procedures, or criteria for determining a candidate's disqualification. Without explicit provisions, individual states, the incumbent President, Congress, a Secretary of State, or a low-level election official could disqualify a top presidential candidate, leading to inconsistent interpretations of eligibility.
Brion McClanahan, a History Professor and one of America's top Constitutional Scholars, also echoed this concern in his August 22nd, 2023, YouTube Video titled "The Trump Insurrection Disqualification." McClanahan argued that using the 14th Amendment to disqualify a candidate could lead to a situation where partisan officials from one party could arbitrarily determine the disqualification of a candidate from the opposing party.
Dershowitz further argued that the disability provision in the 14th Amendment was to only apply to individuals who served the Confederacy during the Civil War. He pointed out that the wording and historical context of the Amendment supported his position. In his video, McClanahan made a similar originalist argument. McClanahan stated that those who advocate for disqualifying Trump under the 14th Amendment are departing from the Constitution's original intent.
In his article, Dershowitz emphasized that the American people should have the ultimate say in determining who should be President. Using the 14th Amendment to disqualify a candidate based on arbitrary decisions by Democrat politicians, Democrat prosecutors, and Democrat judges would entirely undermine the election process.
In his video, McClanahan pointed out that questioning the legitimacy of elections is a legal and constitutionally protected right. He reminded viewers Democrats had done so in the past on many occasions, including in the 2016 election. Applying the 14th Amendment to disqualify a candidate for questioning the handling of an election would be inconsistent with the principles of free speech and political dissent.
Further, McClanahan pointed out that Donald Trump did not engage in insurrection on January 6th. On January 6th, Trump encouraged the crowd to "peacefully and patriotically make their voices heard." Hundreds of thousands of attendees did just that that day, while only a few hundred of those hundreds of thousands engaged in improper conduct.
It's undeniable Democrats, and the federal government worked in tandem to cover up the Hunter Biden laptop story and falsely alleged for four years straight that Donald Trump was an agent of Russia, both of which are clear examples of election interference that logically negatively impacted Trump's vote count in the 2020 election. Therefore, Trump was obligated to exercise his First Amendment rights on January 6th to protest such interference.
Lastly, efforts by Democrats to utilize the 14th Amendment to prevent Trump from running for President would create the largest disenfranchisement event in American history for a specific election. If successful, this move could effectively disenfranchise around 100 million voters, including millions of Black and brown voters who have already shown great enthusiasm in voting for Trump this election through individual acts and in the polls. Such an act of disenfranchisement by the Democrats would sow the seeds of hatred in this country and create an unhealable divide among its people.
Clarence Leatherbury, New Albany
