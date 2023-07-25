Thank you for correcting problem
My thanks to the Town of Clarksville's leadership team, Council President Ryan Ramsey and Town Manager Kevin Baity, for addressing an issue that had been over 40 years in the making.
During heavy and sustained rain events, a hazardous situation would form at the intersection of Hale Drive and Beechlawn, particularly for the residents at 502 Hale. A pool of water would form over the entire road and pond in some resident’s driveways. I, along with many other neighbors in the subdivision, would have to use extra caution during these events, especially over the winter months. In fact, one time during an occurrence I put my brakes on and slid across a sheet of ice into the driveway at 501 Hale. Fortunately, by the grace of God, no one was hurt. It was an experience I'll soon not forget. Again, many thanks to these gentlemen for taking this corrective action!
John Krueger, Clarksville
