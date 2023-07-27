Floyd County needs efficiency study
As an Industrial Engineer I had no degree, my transfer from Production Foreman to IE was caused by my perpetual meddling with the status quo. I was not surprised that the departments most in need of analysis were the most averse to exposure. My introduction to IE was by an Ivy League graduate (Columbia University) who required total openness as a primary policy. “If you have a question about my work, or what I expect to accomplish, ask. If I don’t have the answer on the spot, I’ll get the full answer for you.”
The last half of that policy did not tolerate procrastination. I found more interest and cooperation among union workers than in management. Too many in management were preoccupied with Trump-style competition for promotion.
The motives among our elected Floyd County officials are variations on this theme. The competition is mostly Democrat vs. Republican but the obvious common purpose is to squeeze the $’s out of the taxpayers. If we can get the general public’s attention to what is going on, from the hopelessly tied up hospital proceeds to the Novaparke nightmare we can protect ourselves. Millions of tax dollars have been spent on Novaparke and the adjacent recreation park without regard for the budget or concern for the taxpayers; now, when we need $’s for a legitimate purpose we levy new taxes. It was necessary to spend money on the Novaparke/Recreation Park before the judicial project reared its ugly head, otherwise the Novaparke/Recreation Park might have had a long delay.
Name recognition is of primary importance in politics. More people in Floyd County know of John Schellenberger as a beekeeper than that he voted to give the authority of eminent domain to an unelected body. His vote would also have given this unelected body the authority to encumber the county taxpayers with up to $40 million in bonded indebtedness for whatever project they chose. This $40 million would have been paid by the five counties in the RDA regardless of the project’s purpose or outcome. A total failure would still have been paid for – by the taxpayers. This vote was when he was on the County Council. Schellenberger has tried to justify that attempted gimmick by recounting how many million $’s we lost by that failed motion. Fortunately, five Council members didn’t think our property rights were for sale. This is a good example of why we need more vigorous, open discussion of local politics, people would find it more interesting than sports.
We have nothing to lose by a valid efficiency report except some familiar faces who continue to misspend taxes and misplace public funds. We have begged for such a study for years, our problem was that we were begging for this from the very people who are most determined to keep us in the dark.
George Mouser, Floyds Knobs
