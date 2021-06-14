Charlestown Council priorities askew
The Charlestown Common Council has once again disgraced itself by avoiding public input on an important city government issue. At their June 7 meeting they amended the agenda and introduced a brand new ordinance that the public had never been given an opportunity to read, much less offer their opinions. Acting in what has become their “Public be Damned” mode, they adopted the ordinance on its first reading, then suspended the rules and adopted it on its second and final reading.
Their back-room maneuver is no small matter. It slashed 43% of a technology fund, 60% of a quality of life fund, which supports upgrades to parks and other facilities, and cut a whopping $150,000 from the fund that supports upkeep of public properties.
The Council said they transferred the money from those funds to a sewer fund in order to beef up the amount available for future matching grants. That makes no sense at all. The city has over $7 million available for any future matching grants. Surely the Council members don’t expect the city to ever receive more than $7 million in grants that requiring matching funds.
Reductions in the technology fund eliminated the money previously available to pay a media company to live-stream all government meetings. Mayor Treva Hodges initiated that service at the beginning of her term, in fulfillment of her promise to restore transparency to city government. Those videocasts have been tremendously well-received, and get thousands of views. The reductions further reduced the amount of money available to pay the city’s new media director, who is responsible for keeping the public informed via the city’s social media sites and its website, as well as issuing press releases when appropriate.
The Council apparently thinks it’s more important to stifle the mayor’s initiatives than it is to conduct city business in an open and transparent manner. In doing this, they are failing to meet their responsibility to their constituents. They have a choice to make: Serve their constituents, or serve the political ambitions of one or more of their members.
Jim James, Charlestown
