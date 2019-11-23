Clark County ready for next step in invasive species control
The Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is moving forward with forming a CISMA (Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area) in Clark County. The SWCD will be hosting an organizational meeting Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 6 to 7 p.m. The meeting will take place in the USDA Service Center building conference room located at the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds, 9608 Ind. 62, Charlestown.
The initial call-out meeting, held in October, covered the basics of what a CISMA is, the importance of forming one in Clark County, and how volunteers can help with the process. Our organizational meeting will include information on the next steps needed to create the CISMA, examples of mission statements, and more. This is a free event; light refreshments and drinks will be provided.
Residents that were unable to attend the call-out meeting are encouraged to join us for the organizational meeting. We have many volunteer opportunities to fill. No RSVP necessary, but always appreciated. Contact the Clark County SWCD office at 812-256-2330, ext. 3, with questions, or for more information
— MELANIE DAVIS
Charlestown
