Thomas Jefferson wouldn’t have approved
This is a response to Tom May’s May 1st and 8th columns dealing with the National Day of Prayer.
I don’t know what to do with Mr. May? I was once accused of picking on him years ago. At that time, that was probably true; but not in the past two years. I always question if his “error” which, in itself, is open to interpretation, is worth a letter. His “Pharaoh hardening of the heart” was definitely in need of an explanation…and Mr. May almost wrote two “non-Larry Farr” challenged columns this time; until he used, of all people, a quote from Thomas Jefferson in his May 8th column to go with the National Day of Prayer. Mr. May surely knows better!
We have an important, concept in government called the separation of church and state, which is practical for the religious and the nonreligious. The National Day of Prayer is definitely a violation of this concept but that is NOT of my main concern or the main reason for this letter. The ole’ saying, “You pick your own battles” applies to me here and I am not really that concerned about overturning this violation: We have more pressing problems. My “groups” are disappointed in me; they’ll get over it!
They are pursuing a “National Day of Reason” resolution, which I support, co-chaired by Rep. Jamie Raskin, which would be the day after the day of the unconstitutional “National Day of Prayer.” It would celebrate reason, critical thought, the Scientific Method, and free inquiry in resolving social problems and promoting the welfare of humankind. They were hoping to get it passed this year for May 7th, the day after the National Day of Prayer, since May 7th of this year was a day of special significance, my birthday!
It’s not that the quote Mr. May gives from Thomas Jefferson is not true. I’m sure it is…but the quote does not advocate in any way for the National Day of Prayer because one of Jefferson’s greatest accomplishments was advocating for the separation of church and state. He would definitely not be happy or supportive of the National Day of Prayer. This was spelled out in his famous letter to Danbury Baptist Association of Connecticut in 1802. Jefferson did not believe in the resurrection, the Trinity, the divinity of Jesus and the New Testament miracles. He is known for his “Life and Morals of Jesus of Nazareth” Bible where he tore out passages where Jesus made his claim of divinity and performed his miracles (“Piety & Politics,” Rev Barry Lynn, pages 28-32).
Lastly, there was a topic in his May 1st column I was not going to write about but, since I’m writing about Jefferson, I decided to include it. In this column, where he gave four principles of prayer, principle three said to expect an answer. It could be no; it could be in a year; it could be in a decade; in other words, whatever happens is God’s answer. My father believed this way. So, when my father prayed for my nephew and my nephew committed suicide, my father said that was God’s answer.
No, thank you!
Larry Farr, Jeffersonville
