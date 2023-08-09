Animal shelter isn't a top priority
We cannot justify an animal shelter in rural Floyd County; we never needed to get involved in sharing the expense of one with the city of New Albany.
We need to draw a line that indicates our perception of relative value. Do we place more value on animals that are generally considered to be inferior to Homo Sapiens than on the well being and advancement of young people who need assistance to improve their ability to achieve? Any tax money that we might spend to make dogs and cats more comfortable would be much more wisely used to pay a salary that would attract more badly needed teachers and encourage our present teachers to stay on the job. We need smaller class sizes to help students keep abreast of the cumulative process of education. We tend to accept a percentage of student failure, but one failure should require a formal explanation.
The animal shelter is simply another choice on our list or priorities, and we are overdue to elevate education on our list.
George Mouser, Floyds Knobs
Reader disagrees with columnist
I agree with Brian Howey’s opinion piece of Aug. 5 until 4 1/2 paragraphs in, starting at the comma “, until…” please replace it with the following for my opinion: “ … Until Obama, his administration, and his FBI/DOJ began to subverted the results of the 2016 election with lies, and smear campaigns backed by the radical leftist media, educational elites, and public sector unions."
Trump may not be the best person for America but very few individuals have the resource to combat the government resource Obama and his cronies have subverted to destroy Trump, a duly elected president and current candidate.
Don’t even bring up January 6th when talking about destroying the bedrock function of the government which should be to serve all the people of this Democratic Republic, not just the elites.
Peter Keck, Fremont
