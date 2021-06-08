Store’s Gay Pride display ‘offended’
I would like to inform Meijer that in my opinion, the display at the front entrance of the Jeffersonville store on Allison Lane should be taken down or moved to a discrete area that is away from viewing by paying patrons who do not agree nor accept this Gay Pride creed.
I enjoy the Jeffersonville Meijer and wish to continue to support the store, but my senses have been offended and seared and will continue until this matter has been properly resolved.
Leroy J. Heil, Jeffersonville
