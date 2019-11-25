Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.