It has taken me a long time to write this letter. If I wrote it, I felt as if I was just ranting. This is no longer the case. To quote that great American Hero, Popeye, “That’s all I can stands, and I can’t stands no more!”
There are some events taking place in the “Kentuck-Iana” area which I just don’t understand how they happen to be.
The Tolls on the new bridges over the Ohio River just went up. How come? I don’t understand. Oh, yes, the contract says they will go up each year and also possibly more due to inflation. How come? I don’t understand. Having lived many years in the upper Midwest, and having to drive through the toll road system which permeates northern Illinois, I am aware that periodically there are increases in the cost of maintaining the system. I get that. But every year? Seriously? And is there a top limit as to what will be charged? Or will our grandchildren end up being charged $10 to cross one way? (It’s already over $5 for our cars [with transponders, of course] to go over and back, for those of us who don’t commute.) I don’t understand. Who’s in charge of this operation? Where does all that money go? What is it used for specifically? It’s too bad the News and Tribune doesn’t have an investigative section to find out more about all this rather than just telling us the increased rate and the convenience of transponders. I have the awful feeling that the citizens of our area have been “duped.” I don’t understand.
And there is talk about taxes being raised in Floyd County to help pay for judicial expenses for example. Government has only two ways to make money, taxes and fees. I get that. But think of this. The perceived values of our houses have just been increased. That will result in increased tax revenue for one part of our local government. I know because the escrow paid with our mortgage has gone up to pay for the tax liability. Can’t something be worked out that we taxpayers (and homeowners) don’t get a double whammy? I don’t understand.
And recently, a vacancy in one of our local governments offices was filled by the members of a political party. What happened to government, “of the people, by the people, and for the people?”–and not “of the party, by the party, and for the party?” Might it not have been better to have the “runner-up” get that office?–at least the people would get a voice. I don’t understand.
If you were to say to me, “you’re just ignorant,”–I wouldn’t argue with that. As I said before, I just don’t understand.
Paul Speerbrecker, New Albany
