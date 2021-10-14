Reader praises BMV staff
My experiences at the Clarksville BMV were in line with your October 6 story.
I'm a car collector and have a complex set of transactions to complete every year. Over the years, I worked out a way to do it with the Bloomington and recently the New Albany BMV's. I took all the usual documentation to the New Albany BMV on that Tuesday when they were supposed to reopen but, of course, they remained closed. So I went to Clarksville.
Since last year, the BMV has changed how local offices work and, initially, it looked like it could take hours to do what had to be done. But the clerk I drew and her supervisor figured out a way to do it much more quickly. I remember the "bad old days" when local BMV offices were run directly by whatever political party happened to be in power and where the goal was to run the offices as cheaply as possible; always understaffed, terrible facilities, indifferent service. Things have improved greatly and this experience was excellent, given we're still in a pandemic! Thanks to all at the branch.
Herb Terry
New Albany
