In a world as diverse and ever-changing as this, it’s becoming clearer that families need options. Especially when it comes to school choice. That’s why we should all celebrate the recent Indiana legislative session that made changes to expand the SGO (Scholarship Granting Organization) program, which will improve access to more schools for families in our community.
The Indiana Tax Credit Scholarship Program was established to incentivize private donations to fund educational choice for low to middle income families attending non-public schools. Through this program, the Scholarships for Education Choice, also called the SGO was established. What’s the incentive? Private, charitable donors (individuals or corporations) who give to SGOs approved by the Department of Education (DOE) are eligible to take advantage of a 50 percent tax credit against their individual or corporation state-tax liability.
All SGO scholarships are funded by private, charitable donations and awarded by a certified SGO school to eligible students. In addition to financial assistance, receiving an SGO scholarship also provides a track into the Choice Scholarship (voucher) program which provides additional state-funded tuition assistance to students.
To apply for an SGO award, the parent/guardian should contact the participating school and the school will work with the parent/guardian to complete the SGO application.
When you give to the SGO program at Christian Academy of Indiana (CAI), your wise stewardship provides students a scholarship towards an education centered on Christ. We provide a Biblically-integrated instructional program in a disciplined environment that encourages spiritual commitment and academic excellence. To support CAI’s SGO program, visit our website caschools.us/indiana-sgo to donate online or get instructions on how to send a check or give a stock gift.
The need is always greater than the available funds, but with the community’s support, more students can attend Christian Academy of Indiana and other schools of their choice. Please consider donating and giving families more choices when it comes to something as important as their child’s education!
Scott Luttrull, M.S. Ed.
HS/MS Principal
Christian Academy of Indiana
