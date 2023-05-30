Rural sewers for Borden and Sellersburg
In the early 1970’s I changed the course of my life helping protect Big Indian Creek; we succeeded. We abolished a Conservancy District that directly threatened Clark, Floyd and Harrison Counties. We in this case means “We The People”.
I was berated publicly by the Floyd County Health Officer for preventing a county-wide sewer system. I had succeeded because of community support. I have opposed sewage treatment plants in rural Floyd County for too many good reasons to list in this brief history. With family support we proved that onsite sewage disposal (septic tank with lateral distribution lines) can be simple, non-polluting, and totally cost free for 35 years with no apparent foot-print and very few surface restrictions.
With the threat of a loading dock on the Ohio River in a rural community downstream from Floyd County, some people opposed to the project asked me to attend the public hearing and address the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. At that hearing I expressed my respect for the Army Corps of Engineers, turned the microphone 180* and spoke to the crowd. I did not express my opinion of the project. I simply told the audience that if they were opposed they could organize, work without dissension, and publicize the numerous good reasons for objecting. I emphasized that they were not obliged to accept this intrusion on their way of life. The project quietly died; I like to think I made some difference.
I won’t speculate on the motivation of our Floyd County public officials for their almost unvarying approval of anything the developers propose; the well-being of Floyd County is most certainly not their concern. Our elected officials are shaping Floyd County’s future and it isn’t pretty; literally or figuratively.
Floyd County is a major gateway to the hub of the Nation. Instead of our county improving its beauty or even maintaining what we have, we are building houses with barely space between them for a lawnmower and these row houses will be even less attractive when the paint begins to peel.
Rural Clark County is one of the most beautiful spots, not just of Southern Indiana, but of the civilized world. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and the most successful developers only see dollar signs. Rural sewer lines do not improve the standard of living. History refutes all the needs, benefits, economies, dependability and sanitation promised by the advocates of rural sewers.
If the people of Clark County prefer not to follow Floyd County’s example they don’t need to, they need to organize. I am willing to help where I can. I’m miserably limited in what I can do at age 95 but I haven’t sat down to wait for the grim reaper.
I haven’t amounted to anything personally, but I hope my presence will have been of some value to my neighbors.
George Mouser
Floyds Knobs
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.