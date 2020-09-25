Trump shouldn't tell CDC what to do
Latest Headline: Despair at CDC after Trump influence
Quote from CDC officials: "I have never seen morale this low."
Since when does Trump know anything about health, medicine, COVID-19 to the point he is telling the CDC what to do?
Over 200,000 Americans are now DEAD because of Trump’s virus.
When will Indiana’s two senators Braun and Young and various Republican representatives in our state WAKE UP and put the nation’s health before the loud mouth of Trump?
I’ll tell you why they’ve done nothing and said nothing: They are afraid of Trump. They know they’ll be crushed like ants if they disagree with anything he says or does. He’s a dictator and they know it but they remain SILENT.
PLEASE vote this fake president out Nov. 3rd.
Jamey Aebersold, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.