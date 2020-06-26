What did New Albany speeding data show?
Thanks for the article about speeding in New Albany. A little over a year ago I wrote a cheer about the use of radar speed signs. Shortly before that, it had been stated by New Albany that the data on speed would be analyzed, presumably to determine what actions might be taken in areas that displayed excessive speeds.
I have not seen any publication of the results. It would seem to me that this would provide information about where it might be appropriate to add additional enforcement or other measures such as the suggested addition of signal lights at some locations.
David Isaacs, New Albany
