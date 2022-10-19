Vote Democrat this election
I hope voters realize this may well be the most important election of their lifetime. Those that complain about inept government or government waste and fraud need to take clear look at the choices they have in front of them, regardless of past party affiliation. You have people holding office who actively pursued a violent overthrow of your government and who have taken drastic steps to take away rights to full medical care for women.
You have Republicans running for office who are blatantly lying about their achievements, their education, and where they reside. You have Republicans running for office who can barely put together a coherent sentence and who have no shame in taking hypocritical stands or conduct negative scary campaigns in order to try to make themselves look better. You have Republicans running for office to be our law enforcement leaders and state representatives who violate the election laws and who obscure the truth about their backgrounds. Election deniers asking to be our election officials.
The Democrats are running as QUALIFIED to do the job - auditor candidate with a background in finance, sheriff candidate with a Ph.D. in Criminal Justice, a CPA running for Treasurer, professor of government running for County Clerk, a physician with decades of service to others running for re-election to State Rep and a man who grew up in the foster care system who went on to finish his college degree who is asking to be your State Senator. None of those individuals are running negative campaigns or trying to scare you with buzz words like “socialism”. Yet many of those same party representatives are quick to have their hand out for the money that they once called “socialism.”
Voters need to understand there really is no such thing as an optional “late term abortion." Women need access to real medical care in real time without the physicians treating them having to consult attorneys before they can take action. These so called “small government” Republicans are quick to have major government intervention in the most important aspect of our lives. These same Republicans that claim to want lower taxes and who complain about inflation have no trouble busting the deficit when their party is in power and passing tax cuts to millionaires. They see no problem with the President of the United States gouging taxpayers by charging far more than the government rate for lodging for his security detail at properties he owned and from which he profited.
The Democrats have delivered for the average American in the past two years in spite of obstacles thrown in their way. In spite of opposition by even Senators who were military Veterans, the President was able to sign legislation that gave Veterans who had been exposed to toxic burn pits expanded health care benefits. They were able to get legislation passed that will provide much needed infrastructure improvements to our communities (something that Republicans had promised for years but even with control of both houses of Congress and the Presidency were unable to do.) They were able to get legislation passed that allow the government to negotiate the cost of prescription drugs and caps the cost of insulin for many.
The Democrats do not control gas prices or inflation. The war in Ukraine and the failure of the handling of the pandemic have triggered worldwide inflation and gas prices to skyrocket. Democrats inherited a government riddled with dissension and unrest. If we really care about even being able to have our vote counted, everyone needs to vote straight Democrat party on Nov. 8, 2022.
Virginia Peck
Jeffersonville
