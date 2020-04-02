Constituent wants to know congressman’s stance on issues
“Conservativism is Progressivism driving the speed limit.” – Michael Malice
Largest spending bill in the country’s history. Not a word on Twitter, Facebook, or any printed commentary could be found for Trey Hollingsworth stance on the federal “stimulus” bill. News and Tribune, get Trey Hollingsworth on the record: Does Trey side with Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, and Nancy Pelosi or side with Thomas Massie and Justin Amash on the federal “stimulus” bill?
While you’re exercising journalistic integrity in providing information to Trey’s constituents, ask Trey about the increasing nationalization of the corporate bond market. Does Trey side with the decision to allow the Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury to establish equity positions in financial securities? Ask Trey if he sides with the “unlimited ammunition” the Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury is promoting to combat downward pressures in financial markets.
Put Trey on the record! Demand definitive answers from the guy promoting to shrink government and oppose legislative solutions.
Tyler Sandefur, Jeffersonville
