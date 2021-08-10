Work shortage caused by increased benefits
One of the biggest problems West Germany had when merging with East Germany was the lack of work ethic with the East Germans. It’s not unexpected when one anticipates the government to taking care of all their needs.
Perhaps, not surprisingly. I learned this past week of at least two fast food places where only the manager showed up for work. That along with time and again talking to other managers telling me they can’t find workers. Why should anyone work when Washington is paying you NOT TO WORK. I’ll be honest I don’t know the factual particulars I do know $300/week continues to be provided through the end of September.
Then there’s the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program for workers who don’t normally qualify for regular unemployment insurance and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program that provides extra weeks benefits. Oh and of course housing and rental assistance from the Federal government funding for the eviction prevention program. This is provided from the Emergency Shelter Grant (ESG) as well as the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. This can include paying past due rent or even energy bills. It can also help stop aid in paying unpaid water bills, legal disputes, and other matters.
Do you remember folks in the 90’s when President Clinton and congress required someone to work in order to qualify for assistance. The rules were strict. Now with an overabundance of jobs available (maybe not the one you want but available) there is no reason to continue Washington giving your hard earned tax dollars to sluggards.
Look it appears there are more places hiring than not hiring, yet in our region (10) in Southern Indiana, the unemployment rate is ten times higher than in 2019. In the second quarter of 2019, there were 1,060 unemployment claims. During the same time period this year, there are 10,375. The Governor re-instated the requirement of benefits to actively job hunt June 6, which may eventually improve things, but it does not currently appear to be having any effect.
Folks somehow we have fostered the lack of being responsible. It’s produced a glut of job openings with even more qualified individuals simply living off the government largess. Our tax dollars. Adding 2 Thessalonians 3:6-16 to schools curriculum as a base would help. Again so much for individuals being RESPONSIBLE.
John Krueger
Clarksville
Immigration laws should be followed
The July 17-18 edition of the News and Tribune had a front page article titled “Walk for Licenses."
The purpose of this demonstration was to call attention to the fact that the state of Indiana does not allow undocumented (I assume this is the political correct term in this country for illegal immigrants). House Bill 1138 and Senate Bill 319 have both failed to pass. Way to go legislators. Why should these people be allowed to have drivers licenses when they are in this country illegally? Who do they think they are that they should have the same rights and benefits that we U.S. citizens have?
If you want to be treated as citizens then enter the U.S. through the front door and do not sneak in through the back door. Obtain the proper documentations, learn our language and apply for U.S. citizenship.
It has been stated that our country is made up of immigrants. So true. The immigrants I am aware of in my generation and past entered this country through the “front door", Ellis Island, registered their names, acquired the necessary documentation to remain here, learned our language, obtained citizenship, and became productive members of our society. Can we say the same thing about ones who enter this country from south of the border through the “back door”?
There is another group of individuals that were brought into this country illegally by their parents. Many years have passed and now they are whining and crying because they are in danger of being deported. This is a tragedy because based upon what I have read and seen on the TV most of them are very mature, educated, and holding down very good paying jobs and have been very productive members of our society. There is still but one problem. They are in this country illegally. What have they been doing in all of their adult years, knowing they were in the U.S. illegally, to obtain legal status in this country? I think we know the answer to that question. In my opinion, if they want to stay in this country them obtain the proper documentation or find another country in which to reside.
President Joe Biden and all his ultra liberal democrats are doing everything they can to make sure all the illegals are well taken care of. Open the borders, provide housing, clothing, and food in order to keep them safe and happy.
What about the thousands of U.S. citizens that are homeless and living on the streets, and oh, the seven veterans that commit suicide each day? The August, 2021 edition of The American Legion stated that the VA has refused benefits to veterans on Guam where the Air Force sprayed from 1958 to 1980. What are you doing for them Smoking Joe?
In conclusion, there are immigration laws already on the books. Our legislators and courts need to enforce these laws as they are written or step aside and put people in place who will enforce them.
Jim McCoskey
Clarksville
