Taxpayer doubts need for school referendum
Seems we’re back where we were four years ago. NAFCS says they need more of our taxpayer money for school safety allowed under SEA 127 passed in 2019. Seems over 60 percent of taxpayer dollars is not enough. Now they want another $3.1 million per year for eight years, or $25 million. Over the eight years that amounts to $333 for every man, woman and child living in Floyd County ($25 million divided by 75,000 citizens). How many Floyd County homeowners even know how much their annual property tax bill is, specifically those whose property taxes are paid by their mortgage company? Why not ask your mortgage company how much of your monthly mortgage payment is applied to your annual property tax bill? If it is, say, between $150 and $200 per month, would you be surprised? Do you want to see your annual property tax bill increased?
In 2016, only four years ago, Floyd County passed a school referendum of $87 million, actually $133 million, including interest. Voters were led to believe this $87 million was replacing a bond that would be paid off before this new one would begin. That may have been true, but what we weren’t told was that there was still an outstanding debt of over $80 million still to be paid on past bonds. That was intentionally misleading. That meant that instead of a debt of $87 million, the school corporation actually had a debt then of over $160 million plus interest!
And with this $87 million, Slate Run and Green Valley Elementary schools were torn down and rebuilt. Many other schools also received upgrades. Prosser received a much-needed makeover. We can only hope that all of our schools have the best physical building safety measures in place that are available and would not need further enhancement. We were assured by Superintendent Snyder and Associate Superintendent Jensen that our schools are safe now. So where is the need for 30 percent of $3.1 million in each of the next eight years?
Why the rush? Why isn’t this on the ballot in November 2020 when, historically, many more people will be voting, particularly since this will be a Presidential election?
In 2017, NAFCS received a Lilly Grant that expires in 2022. That’s two years from now. Why not wait and see if this Lilly Grant can be renewed or replaced by some other form of grant or funding mechanism? Has the NAFCS administration even looked at this? Seems that’s what other Indiana schools are doing, since Floyd County is only the second school to request this referendum under SEA 127.
Ending with the biggest question: Why can’t our school system and its administration learn to live within its approved budget when most other Indiana school systems seem to be doing just that???
Dale Mann, Georgetown
Sending a contagious ‘Thank You!’
Thank you, to all health officials, government officials, employers, employees, and folks of all ages, who have exercised patience and wit in the midst of a national healthcare scare.
I am personally thankful, to the director of my mom’s nursing home for how they have handled all of their residents well-being.
I am personally thankful, to law enforcement, first responders, and medical staff, who aren’t immune to sickness, yet they continue to sacrifice self for the well-being of us.
I am personally thankful for how Floyd County School administrators, teachers, and staff have worked relentlessly over the past couple of weeks, to plan for the best possible educational decisions for our students and parents.
In this time of uncertainty and unchartered waters, my gratitude extends to the many others that I simply cannot include in this limited space. May my gratitude be transmitted through the two words, “Thank You.” I am not seeking a cure for my abundance of gratitude; rather, I’m praying for a contagious epidemic outbreak of gratitude throughout our nation. Cherish life’s blessings.
Lee Ann Wiseheart, New Albany
