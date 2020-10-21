Issues trump personalities when voting
It seems to me that a great many people are focused on the personalities of those at the top of the ticket this election year. I choose to think it is more important to focus on the issues, as I’ve yet to see the perfect candidate run for office.
Examples: “Are you pro-abortion or pro-life? Do you want a one system health care provider or do you prefer having choices? Do you agree with the idea of the redistribution of wealth or with earning one’s way to a better life?
Please consider giving some thought to these and other issues at stake in this critical election and then vote your values and beliefs.
Anita Morrison, New Albany
