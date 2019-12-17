Reader refutes concerns over Trump actions
I, like former Gentle Reader, Dee Woertz, have a problem with the latest editorial decisions being made at the News & Tribune. I myself have seriously considered dropping my subscription, especially in light of the latest subscription increase. I hope she gets to read she is not alone. We will see.
For starters, I cannot imagine, under ANY circumstance where it would be acceptable to put a story about lessons learned from the Japanese internment camps above the fold of the story of Pearl Harbor Day. The lesson was NOT in the regular lesson plan and originated with the Southern Poverty Law Center. Yes, I did the deep dive, I always do. Given the 2019 history of lawsuits filed against the SPLC, I am shocked. The SPLC is NO LONGER the SPLC of the ‘80s, just as the ACLU is NO LONGER the ACLU of the ‘80s. The groups founded under the times of Martin Luther King have morphed into Social Justice Warrior organizations today. My heart broke for the teacher who never learned about the Japanese internment camps, but I am not a native Hoosier and cannot speak to what is taught in Hoosier schools. I do not believe the lesson is appropriate for 6th graders, as their critical thinking skills and discernment is not up to what I think young children should be taught. Probably more appropriate for an upper level middle school student, but that is not what SJW’s desire.
Trump lies? How? It is no longer acceptable to state an opinion without backing it up. Trade tariffs were not felt by 90 percent of all Americans. American farmers and ranchers supported Trump’s tariffs by a whopping 67 percent. They were the ones that suffered the most. The steel industry was dead in the U.S. until Trump put the tariffs on steel in place. Steel plants that had been closed since the Clinton administration have reopened. Time to put an end to China stealing the intellectual property of the U.S., too. That is a major sticking point with China, they don’t want to admit they were doing it.
The cages referred were built under Obama and our MSM has no problem recirculating photos from 2014 and attributing them to Trump. Why? The wall is NOT a farce! America is still a sovereign country. “No one is above the law” does not apply to people entering the country illegally? Come in the right way. Don’t jump the line of those waiting to get in.
Don’t like the rhetoric of Donald Trump? Well, that comes down to a “style” issue. Sorry. Sometimes you need to turn the bull loose in the china shop. American POTUSes often asked our NATO allies to contribute their pledged dollars, to no avail. Trump called them out to their faces and NATO has received $130 Billion additional funding since he did so. Consider how you would react if 94 percent of the news cycle was against you? Seems to me liberals just don’t like the push back. Well, buckle up. I don’t think that type of conservative acquiescence is ever coming back.
The two charges against Trump are pathetic. “Abuse of power?” What’s next? He ran a stop sign? “Obstruction of Congress?” Really? Why didn’t Pelosi and Schiff take their obstruction of Congress charges to the third branch of government, the Judicial branch, and make the courts force testimony and the production of documents? The claim of “no time” just does not hold water. It is all clearly an attempt to weaponize the Constitution, the same way the Obama administration used the IRS against conservative non-profits.
I appreciate the homespun value of the News & Tribune. Hopefully, they won’t miss stories of local value like the new City Building construction taking out the back wall of Top Shelf Firearms [and] a car crashing through a Nice Restaurant in Floyds Knobs. Missed both of those stories.
— ELIZABETH H. MADDEN
Georgetown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.