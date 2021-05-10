Baby box publicity concerns valid
This is a response to Lisa Standiford’s May 6, 2021, letter “Baby surrender a private matter.”
I was also grateful for the Safe Haven Baby Box success story as reported in the N&T on Tuesday, May 4, until I read Standiford’s letter and seriously considered her comments. In applying the “do no harm” concept of morals, this is a classic example of which one does the less harm or, in other more positive words, which one does the greater good. My personal opinion, which, after all, is all that really counts (LOL), I would have to go with the news article and I’ll explain why.
This was a local area “first” and one of the goals of the newspaper is to educate. This is a success story, fulfilling the goal of the Safe Haven Baby Box program and the article spent considerable space educating us as to the purpose of the program, the child’s immediate medical care, adoptive procedures, including a waiting list for these wanted babies, how the Fire Department knows a baby has been placed into the Safe Haven Box, a history and specifications of the program from Indiana’s Safe Haven Law in 2000, fundraising efforts and costs and the box itself containing a 24-hour hotline to help parents in crisis.
I considered her letter seriously and she makes some good points worth our consideration. Remember, that “firsts” normally do receive a great deal of news media; that is to be expected. Considering the privacy issue, that should take care of itself with future Safe Haven Box babies receiving much less, if any, publicity; possibly an occasional review of its purpose and progress in the news.
Standiford mentions the lack of privacy and discreetness, the difficulty of the parent to make this decision, the absolute cruel “How could?” internet comments from people who need to get a productive life and stop “sticking their nose where it does not belong” and her sympathy for the mother she feels Clarksville has put to shame; all valid points. What is done is done and we can only hope that if the mother reads the N&T article and, hopefully, also Standiford’s letter, she will feel a sense of pride that, in spite of her very difficult situation, in spite of her anonymous lack of privacy, in spite of the internet people’s cruelty, she did an admirably courageous act and that she will forever be an inspiration for future mothers who are considering the same decision.
Larry Farr, Jeffersonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.