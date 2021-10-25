COVID-19 is no hoax
The World has many issues.
Too much information that is misplaced and people who spend their time cheating. How many spam calls do we all receive daily? Robo calls are impossible to stop. None of them are valid. These are from criminals who are trying to prey upon older or infirm people who come from a time when no one was to be doubted but given courtesy of an honest response. To be polite and courteous is the correct place for us to be, but these criminals make it impossible today.
In like manner, people who will not take a vaccine that is proven to protect against COVID-19 is just as foolish. I am 73 years old and I recall my elementary days at Eastlawn School in Jeffersonville and remember seeing an “Iron Lung.” What? The Iron Lung was a device used to assist Polio victims to breath. Now people fail to understand either Polio or Iron Lung, but in the mid 1950’s it was a big deal.
Everyone lined up for Polio Shots. We all got them. Our parents were supportive and when is the last time you met anyone suffering from Polio? No one had alternate news to listen to nor to read imaginary facts from non-scientific authors. Polio was real. Polio is today no longer a threat.
When a man who was elected President calls COVID a hoax foolish people believe it. It is no hoax, it is a killer. Last week it killed my cousin Jim’s wife. Last year it killed my barber. I have taken my shots and got the booster. It is not going to kill me.
I ask you have we as a society gone brain dead? Why would you believe that a stranger on the phone with a Middle Eastern accent is really an Amazon Security officer trying to protect you from an unauthorized charge on your account? Or a similar person on a different call is from Medicare? Take the vaccine and stop the virus. Do not listen to thieves who want to take your personal information to defraud you. Do not believe lies told by individuals who wish to lead you away from the truth for their own benefit. Blogs do not tell you the news. They tell a story that you may confuse for the truth but it has a reason for gain in another area. Real news is regulated by laws and courts. As a lawyer we dealt with the TRUTH every day and had to fight those who tried to convince others that the facts were not as they wished it to be. Trump did not have the election stolen from him and vaccines do work.
Let’s all step back and THINK. Iron Lungs are no longer needed because Polio is gone. The vaccine worked. Covid can be gone if people will just take the vaccine. Please do not throw away the opportunity that prior generations of Americans have provided us today.
John R. (Jack) Vissing
Jeffersonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.