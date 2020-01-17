Students, families in need blessed by community's generosity
On behalf of the Community Needs Ministries, which consists of our 13 New Washington area churches, we would like to say thank you for your help in all things for our community. If you shopped for one or more children, donated money or other items, you made a big difference. One hundred and twenty-nine New Washington students were blessed. Also 70 food baskets were provided for needy families. I would especially like to extend gratitude and God’s blessing upon the New Washington High School boys and girls basketball teams. They along with Coaches Holloway, May, and Lathem assembled and distributed baskets. They are extremely helpful servants.
We would also like to give a special thanks to the following companies, organizations, and individuals for aiding in the ministry. We pray God’s blessing on each one.
n The NWES Student Council and the NWHS Students for their very successful food drives.
n Sanders’ Farms (Harry & Pat)
n The Greater Clark County Schools Administration Building
n Z & Z Enterprizes
n The New Washington State Bank and their employees “Elf Tree”
n Shop with a Cop
n Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Snelling — two deer processed and distributed
n Advantage Construction Company (Howard Abell and Tim Sexton)
n Sunshine Chiropractic of Charlestown
n The Dollar General Store of New Washington
n Walmart, Inc.
n Burgin Farms (Doug, Ellen, Blake, and Hannah)
n The Salvation Army (Loren and Jane)
n The New Washington State Bank
n Each person who sponsored a child
n Clapp Road Gang
n Charlestown Veterinary Clinic
n NW Volunteer Fire Department
n NW Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary
n Roxy and Kate
n Ruthie Jackson – Outreach Center
n Officers Sims and Jackson
n Tim Harbin, Voignier’s Auto Air — New Bicycles
Acts 20:35: “I have shewed you all things, how that so labouring ye ought to support the weak, and to remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he said, It is more blessed to give than to receive.” KJV
— DOTTY FIELDS
Community Needs Ministries chairwoman
New Washington
