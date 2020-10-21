Biblical interpretation differs from columnist’s
Two comments on Tom May’s Oct. 17 column, “Partner with God to confront world’s injustices.”
“We find true rest understanding that God is just. There is no ‘unrighteousness’ (Psalm 92:15) in Him.” Well, I have a book by former evangelical Dan Barker who lists 27 “unrighteousness” traits of the Biblical God and, if I counted them correctly, 3,028 verses to support those traits. (“God; The Most Unpleasant Character In All Fiction”)
Lastly, I did not understand the ending of Romans 12:19-20 NRSV: …, “Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord.” No, “if your enemies are hungry, feed them; if they thirst, give them something to drink; for by doing this you will heap burning coals on their heads.” “Heap burning coals on their heads” sounded like being good to them would send them to your fictitious hell. So, I internet searched, “What does Romans 12:20 mean?” and learned that the “heap burning coals” is a reference to Proverbs 25:21-22 and has nothing to do with hell, which would make sense since there was no “hell,” a place of eternal torment, in the Old Testament. In Egypt, there had been a custom to carry a pan of burning coals on one’s head as a sign of repentance. Kindness and forgiveness to those who abuse us, ideally, will make them ashamed of themselves, and hopefully bring them to repent. The strongest, most powerful response to persecution and hatred is to love your enemies. (bibleref.com). So, Tom, concerning Romans 12:19-20, you’re welcome!
Larry E. Farr, Jeffersonville
