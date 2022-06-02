Democrats wrong on inflation blame
Lately, Democrat politicians have been spreading misinformation about where inflation comes from. For example, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told Yahoo Finance, "A lot of these price increases are potentially due to just straight price gouging by corporations."
Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Senator Elizabeth Warren have also routinely blamed inflation on "corporate greed" along with a host of other mainstream Democrats.
But isn't it strange that all the businesses in the U.S. just so happened to become greedy at the same time? And isn't it odd that competitors of the greedy businessmen aren't taking advantage of the situation by lowering their prices to steal market share? And would it not be in the Biden Administration's interest to blame inflation on businesses versus government spending and money printing since the latter explanations would put the blame on their policies?
These are questions that should be asked of all people who consider themselves politically mature. Of course, low information voters will give blind obedience to the answers of their political leaders, but voters above the political fray will perform their own due diligence and complete their own research to understand if their politicians' explanations hold water. And that's what I have done. I sought out the answers from the top economists, who dedicated their lives to reading great economic works and publishing economic texts, so I could be sure I was getting the truth on the causes of inflation instead of propaganda. And here is what I discovered after spending the last decade reading the works and watching the videos of top economists like Milton Friedman, Robert Murphy, and Ludwig Von Mises among many others.
In a 1978 video published on Youtube, Economist Milton Friedman is filmed answering questions from the audience where Friedman remarks, "Inflation is made in Washington because only Washington can create money. And any other attribution to other groups of inflation is wrong."
In Understanding Money Mechanics, Economist Robert Murphy taught how the government creates inflation. On page 65, Murphy wrote, "Suppose that Fed officials want to adopt an ‘easier’ policy that increases the quantity of money in the system and also (other things equal) tends to push down short-term interest rates. To accomplish these goals, the Fed can simply buy assets, writing checks on itself."
On page 67, Murphy further explained the process by stating, "When the Fed injects new base money into the system, it will often be deposited into commercial banks, where it will add to reserves. Under fractional reserve banking, the new reserves give the commercial banks the ability to pyramid new money (as measured by M1, M2, etc.) on the system through the process of granting new loans." And on page 111, Murphy gave Friedman's observation on the origins of inflation credence by remarking that extensive price inflation is always the result of an extensive increase in the money supply.
In the book Ludwig Von Mises on Money and Inflation, compiled by Bettina Greaves, Mises explained why money printing causes rising prices. Mises stated, "if you are increasing the quantity of money, and you are not increasing the quantity of things which can be bought with the money, you are only increasing the prices which are paid for them." In the book, Mises emphasized that "governments are destroying the whole economic system of the market economy by destroying the monetary system." He wrote, "Just as when you start to use certain drugs you don't know when to stop nor how to stop, it is the same with the printing of paper money, the governments don't know when nor how to stop."
Clarence Leatherbury
Salem
