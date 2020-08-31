This letter addresses some of the issues raised by Bob Ammerman in his Aug. 25, 2020, letter.
It is not the questions in themselves I find troubling; it is the assertions you make in asking them. Your letter is written from a very Conservative perspective leaning toward general Republican policies; that is all well and good. As you say, this is America and we have freedom of speech. What I have problem with is when supposed facts and generalities are stated that are not supported by the evidence and this applies to both Conservative or Liberal, Democrat or Republican. Your letter presents a world of black and white, oil and water, us and them, right or left and life cannot be made that simple; most issues are better addressed with a spirit of open-mindedness critical thinking skills and realizing that most solutions are usually better accomplished through compromising.
For example, in May 2019, a letter was published stating that Democrats are in favor of abortion surviving infanticide by blocking SB 311, the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protections Act.” That really bothered me; I could not imagine most Democrats would favor aborting a surviving infant; it did not make sense. It did not make sense because it was not true; when I researched it, I found seven reasons that Democrats blocked it, which I wrote about in a published letter on May 14, 2019, and one of the reasons was because the 2002 “Born Alive Protection Act” had already made infanticide illegal, including infants surviving abortions. These types of accusations, commonly called trash talking, are immoral, regardless of being Conservative or Liberal, Democrat or Republican.
For example, in your first three paragraphs, you concentrate on the rioters, labeling them America-hating mobs “who openly and proudly claim to be” Marxist and anarchists who want to burn and loot and “brag that they intend to literally destroy this Country, burning our cities and killing our citizens and police.” I sincerely wish you would have told us where you obtained this information! If you’ll research the protests over the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, you’ll find most of the protesters and their organizers planned and conducted peaceful protests. The vast majority of protests have been peaceful. Past peaceful protests have been responsible for major positive changes in our American way of life such as the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Women’s Right to Vote which celebrated its 100th Anniversary on Aug. 18, 2020. The rioters you refer to are not part of these protests for justice and their criminal activity should be addressed as anyone else would be who broke the law; this is not a Conservative or Liberal or Democratic or Republican issue.
“I have not heard one Democratic leader in our local community, our state, nor any federal office holder condemn this violence. In fact, many of them laugh and call it a myth.” When I read this, I thought of Scott Jennings. Scott is a Conservative Republican, an on-air CNN contributor and writes columns for the Courier Journal. In the past, I was reading one of his CJ letters and I came to this line; “ALL Democrats are liars.” (emphasis mine). I could not believe that this man, with his professional credentials, would make such a statement. It would be just as ridiculous for me to say that all Republicans are liars. Even if you really had not heard a Democrat say what you accuse them of, common sense would tell you that these statements are simply not true. How could you possibly be exposed to everything every Democrat states concerning rioting at protests? All trash talking does is further divide us.
In closing, I may have found a site where your accusation may have originated. This is from www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/08/13. A meme posted on Facebook made this statement; “Not a single Democrat has condemned nor called for an end of the BLM and ANTFA caused violence. They are aiding and abetting mass violence across the country.” The user who posted the meme did not respond to a request from USA TODAY for comment. The USA TODAY Fact Check rating: False. “Based on our research, the claim that “not a single” Democrat has condemned violence at BLM and ANTIF protest is FALSE. Top Democrats including Joe Biden and James Clyburn have spoken out against violence at BLM demonstrations, as have some of the leaders of the movement itself.” Based on this and common sense would show that “… many of them laugh and call it myth.” is false. Seriously, if your statements concerning the Democratic Party were factual, how long do you think the Democratic Party would survive in competition with the Republican Party with the Democratic Party having adopted those types of pro-violence values?
Larry Farr, Jeffersonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.