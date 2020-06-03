You know that beautiful chorus of children’s voices singing in unity while playing outside, London bridge is falling down, or humpty-dumpty, or one of the many other childhood songs we remember? Well, this past weekend while sitting on my front porch downtown, I could hear that beautiful chorus of children’s voices, only they weren’t singing, they were chanting, “I CAN’T BREATHE, BLACK LIVES MATTER!!!! BLACK LIVES MATTER, I CAN’T BREATHE!!! They marched and chanted for at least 30 minutes.
This tore my heart out. I couldn’t see them as they were in a yard a bit away, but you couldn’t help but hear them. In my mind’s eye, I could see their tiny feet marching in a circle around their yard, knowing full well why they must protest and march and shout their chants for a chance in life. They have to learn now that they will need to demand basic human rights. They are children, maybe 6-10 years old. They haven’t done anything but be born into a society where racism and discrimination are still prevalent after all these years, still.
I thought also about how hatred against certain groups of people, whether it be of a different color, or religious belief, seems to have been on the rise these last few years. Of course when you have a leader of a country who condones and even encourages this outrageous and outdated behavior, they feel emboldened and supported.
The officer SHOULD be charged with murder for what he did to George Floyd. It was obvious it was murder; it’s on film there for everyone to hear and see. And of course our communities are up in arms and angry! Why wouldn’t we be? But just like not all of the protesters are resorting to violence, not all police are racist. Most men and women in uniform are really trying to help and do the right thing. Call me naive, call me whatever. I have to believe this.
It seems to me race relations have more than just deteriorated the last few years. It seems we are failing in our quest for evolvement in the very thing we need to evolve in most — treating one another with basic human decency and fairness. We are fighting against abhorrent wrongdoing and unforgivable abuse of power. We are also living in that, for now. We can get to Peace and Love, but first, we have to want to go there.
Kim Poore, Jeffersonville
