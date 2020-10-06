First off, I am a Trump supporter and am very proud to support a candidate that will fight back instead of getting rolled over.
This was not a typical presidential debate. Given their importance, two of the most important presidential policies debated in all previous presidential debates — foreign policy and national security — were not chosen as topics by moderator Chris Wallace. Nearly all the debate topics chosen by Chris Wallace were issues that the media have comprehensively engineered against President Trump over the last few years.
The debate was a real mess. President Trump was constantly interrupting and moderator Chris Wallace was an opponent for President Trump as much as Joe Biden was. President Trump had to fight them both.
The result was not a good look for President Trump.
Had President Trump set back and waited to respond instead of swinging at both opponents, he could have punched holes through Joe Biden's lack of answers and lies. Joe Biden did not answer a single question or respond with a substantive or complete answer and many were not even true. Joe Biden answered with generalizations, political rope a dope or just plain lies. Hindsight is 20/20.
Trump tried many times to insert many of the topics relevant to his successes, but he was interrupted by Biden or cut off by Wallace as well. He was interrupted by Wallace 67 times alone while interrupting Biden only 16 times.
The only tough question Wallace asked Biden was about packing the courts. And he let Biden get away without answering it.
Chris Wallace did not treat the opponents equally; he constantly admonished President Trump for interrupting Joe Biden, while saying nothing to Joe Biden for repeatedly telling the President to “shut up” or “quit yapping” and calling him a clown, and outright calling him a racist and a liar. Joe Biden was not remotely respectful and President Trump, while being interruptive, was never disrespectful. The moderator did not serve the public well.
The result? Trump won for his supporters; Biden won for his supporters. Not sure how many undecided or uninformed viewers there actually were (probably not many), but for those Biden was smoother, therefore to them likely the winner.
The aftermath of the debate will likely ring on until the next one.
What is interesting is that while I based my thought of who the undecided viewers thought may have won the debate based on President Trump not being “presidential enough” may not be correct. The next morning the Telemundo poll said 66% of Spanish-speaking Americans say President Trump won the debate. Additionally, Bernadine Kennedy Kent, black state representative from Ohio, endorsed President Trump. Robert Johnson, the black founder of BET and entrepreneur, said the people lost in the debate but then was repeatedly asked who he would support after the debate. He refused to answer directly but then said, “I’ll support the devil I know versus the devil I don’t know,” stopping just short of endorsing Trump since Joe Biden has no economic plan.
John Krueger, Clarksville
