Trump had history of lying
Trump’s many lies, LONG BEFORE HE WAS ELECTED TOLD ME HE WAS NOT PRESIDENTIAL MATERIAL. NO ADULT IN THEIR RIGHT MIND WOULD VOTE FOR A LIAR. NO ONE.
Guess what? I was wrong. Many of my friends who evidently couldn’t tell truth from fiction and outright lies, voted him into office. And NOW this creature is being IMPEACHED FOR A SECOND TIME after causing insurrection and deaths on the grounds of the United States Capitol.
This never needed to happen if the trumpers used their brain and realized he was leading them on like blind sheep to the slaughter. Now, all of America is paying the price of supreme stupidity on a massive scale.
(Lie After Lie: Listen to How Trump Built His Alternate Reality https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/02/09/us/trump-voter-fraud-election.html?referringSource=articleShare)
Jamey Aebersold, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.