Use synthetic models for dissection
Indiana schools may be transitioning back to in-person learning, but animal dissections have no place in the classroom, including the Indianapolis-based Project Lead The Way’s (PLTW) curricula that embraces the dissection of animal parts obtained from slaughterhouses. Schools should teach students to value and respect life — encouraging them to cut into the bodies of tormented animals only promotes violence and desensitizes them to suffering. Humane, educationally superior, and less costly non-animal options are available.
Studies show that students who use modern dissection methods, such as digital dissection, learn better than those who dissect animals, a cruel practice that often dissuades students from pursuing a career in biology or health sciences. Classrooms that continue animal dissections — which aren’t even relevant in the world of modern science and technology — are failing both students and educators.
One cannot “lead the way” by clinging to something that has not changed in over a century. If schools are to move forward, they must replace animal dissections with modern, chemical-free technologies, such as SynFrog, a realistic frog model that students can cut into and reuse. See www.PETA.org for more information on modern dissection methods.
Samantha Suiter, Science Education Manager, PETA, Norfolk, VA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.