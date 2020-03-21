While driving down Veterans Parkway, I had a thought. There is Kentuckiana Hospital sitting vacant, a vacant Sears auto garage with drive-through (drive-thru virus testing?), huge vacant Sears store (ICU use?), vacant Dillard’s behind Bass Pro, vacant Toys R Us, and vacant store next to Harbor Freight. Can’t some of these buildings be used by the health department or Norton’s or Clark Memorial to help with the expected coronavirus hospitals’ overwhelming shortage of rooms?
Just wondering.
Jim Beasy,
Jeffersonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.