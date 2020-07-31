Recent letters to the editor have put forth conspiracies about COVID-19. Too bizarre to repeat or rebuke, but it should be noted that these conspiracies can lead to serious illness and/or death. Please pay attention to reliable sources of information such as our county health officials or your family physician or epidemiologists and virologists from our very own respected universities. Be responsible, protect yourself and those you love.
Ed Ryan, Floyds Knobs
